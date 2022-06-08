Chelsea could hijack Arsenal transfer if Lukaku leaves the Blues this summer

Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus this summer should Romelu Lukaku leave Stamford Bridge for Inter Milan.

The Blues are already considering making an offer for the 25-year-old reports GOAL and should they pursue the Brazilain, they would be looking to a hijack the player from London rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Jesus as they look to replace their captain Alexandre Lacazette but the Brazilian is now said to be unsure about joining Mikel Arteta’s squad as Arsenal tries to accelerate a deal with new suitors continuing to join the race, reports the Daily Mail.

According to the Daily Mail, Man City want around £50million for Jesus, who is out of contract with the Manchester club next season and Chelsea could raise half that by sending Lukaku on loan to Inter.

The Blues are open to allowing the Belgian to leave on loan but are demanding a €25million fee from the Serie A giants reports GOAL. This is a lot of money for a loan move and it seems that the Premier League side won’t make it easy for the Italians to bring the 29-year-old to the San Siro.

Arsenal will be hoping that any potential move for Lukaku doesn’t come to fruition as that will make their path to Jesus a lot easier as the Brazilian is a target they are very interested in.