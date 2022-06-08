Chelsea are set for a busy summer transfer window after Todd Boehly’s takeover was recently completed.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to improve his squad going into next season, after falling someway off the league leaders throughout the season. With multiple defenders set to be on their way out in the coming weeks, this could be a priority position for Tuchel, however, a 22-year-old striker is also on his radar.

According to 90min, Chelsea are readying a move for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. The 22-year-old has had an impressive season for the Italian club and can operate anywhere across the front three.

Chelsea will face stiff competition for the Portuguese forward, including from the Premier League. According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are showing an interest in Leao, and a report from La Repubblica claims Arsenal have been keeping an eye on him for a few months now.

After the signing of Romelu Lukaku turned out to be a disappointment, it’s no surprise to see Tuchel being in the hunt for an attack this summer.

Arsenal are in a similar situation to Chelsea, with Alexandre Lacazette on his way out, and Eddie Nketiah not producing consistently in front of goal.

A move to Liverpool might not be a priority for Leao, as their already devastating attack may mean he struggles to cement a regular place in the starting eleven.