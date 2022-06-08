Chelsea ready to ask about three players in potential swap deal

Chelsea could reportedly ask about signing three Inter Milan players in any potential transfer deal that would see Romelu Lukaku return to the San Siro this summer.

Things haven’t worked out for the Belgium international since he made the big move to Stamford Bridge just under a year ago, and it makes sense that the Blues could now be prepared to make a change.

It also seems like it would be for the best for Lukaku to return to Inter, and this could open up opportunities for Chelsea, who are ready to try landing one of Lautaro Martinez, Alessandro Bastoni or Milan Skriniar as part of the deal, according to the Evening Standard.

Martinez is another big-name attacking player who could be ideal to strengthen Chelsea up front, while Bastoni and Skriniar would be superb defensive additions.

Thomas Tuchel has a mini crisis in defence at the moment as both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are out of contract this summer, so bringing in one of Bastoni or Skriniar would help repair the damage.

Lukaku’s time at Chelsea may well go down as a major failure, but it could still help them get some good business done this summer.