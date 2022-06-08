Thomas Tuchel tells Todd Boehly to allow big-name Chelsea star to seal transfer away

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly informed new owner Todd Boehly that he’d be happy for Romelu Lukaku to be sold this summer.

Tuchel is set to be given a lot of power and control over transfers, according to the Telegraph, and it seems a decision has been made on Lukaku, who has struggled since his big move from Inter Milan last year.

The Belgium international is a top player, but it hasn’t worked out for him at Stamford Bridge, and it seems there is little hope from Tuchel that he can turn the player’s form around.

It seems slightly risky to give up on Lukaku so quickly, but the Telegraph’s report suggests Tuchel will be given the power to make that big decision.

Romelu Lukaku in action for Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Youri Tielemans issues update on future amid Arsenal and Manchester United transfer links
Manchester United identify three potential transfer targets to replace struggling star
Video: Sadio Mane remains calm to score 98th minute winner for Senegal

The report explains that Boehly wants Tuchel to have influence over recruitment, with the German tactician seen as one of the club’s best assets at the moment.

While it’s easy to see why Tuchel is highly regarded after the work he’s done at Chelsea, one has to wonder why such a top manager isn’t backing himself to do more to get the best out of a proven talent like Lukaku, who looked a far better player under Antonio Conte at Inter.

More Stories Romelu Lukaku Thomas Tuchel Todd Boehly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.