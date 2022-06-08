Crystal Palace offer contract to Premier League winner

Crystal Palace have offered Jeffrey Schlupp a new contract to keep him at the club beyond his current deal which ends in 2023.

The Eagles are looking to tie down a host of their stars this summer after an incredible season under Patrick Vieira and a Palace source has told Football Insider that talks are underway with Schlupp over an extension.

The 29-year-old will be added to the list of Jordan Ayew, Nathaniel Clyne, James McArthur and James Tomkins, who also extended with Palace until the summer of 2023 and the Eagles will now need to add fresh faces to kick on from the season just gone.

Jeffrey Schlupp has been offered a new deal by Crystal Palace 
Schlupp is an important player for Vieira as the 29-year-old is incredibly versatile. The Ghana international can play left-back, in midfield and on the wing and accumulated a total of 32 appearances in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season for Crystal Palace, including 20 starts.

The new deal will add more years to the five already spent at the club by Schlupp after joining from Leicester City back in 2017, where the 29-year-old won the Premier League and Championship.

