Liverpool “prepared to smash their transfer record” to beat Man Utd to world class star

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to pay big money to win the race for the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Uruguay international is one of the hottest talents on the transfer market at the moment, following a superb season in which he scored 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions for Benfica.

There’s been plenty of transfer gossip involving Nunez in recent times, and it now seems things are really hotting up as Liverpool look ready to go against their usual prudent recruitment strategy with a record-breaking move for the 22-year-old.

See below for details from the Daily Mail’s Dominic King, who also names Manchester United and Atletico Madrid as suitors for the South American…

Liverpool want to sign Darwin Nunez and are prepared to smash their transfer record to get him. Nunez keen on Liverpool, Man United and Atletico Madrid also interested in him. ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) June 8, 2022

With Sadio Mane looking to leave Liverpool, a signing like Nunez looks ideal to ensure the Reds remain strong up front next season.

Darwin Nunez Liverpool transfer could be a huge blow for Manchester United

Nunez would also be a terrific purchase for Man Utd, however, so Red Devils fans will not be best pleased by this latest development.

Erik ten Hag is already inheriting a difficult enough job as it is, with United some way behind Liverpool as a serious force in the Premier League at the moment.

A top young forward like Nunez to replace Edinson Cavani and take the pressure off Cristiano Ronaldo could have been ideal, but one imagines Nunez himself would surely favour Anfield over Old Trafford right now.

LFC can offer the youngster Champions League football and a serious chance of winning major trophies, whereas it will surely be some time before United are back to where they want to be.