Manchester United are reportedly optimistic that they could go head-to-head with Liverpool in the race to sign Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Benfica striker is unsurprisingly looking like a man in demand this summer, but it is not yet clear where he will end up playing his football next season.

The latest from ESPN is that Man Utd are ready to rival Liverpool for Nunez’s signature, which would likely cost around £80million, despite Benfica previously insisting they could ask for as much as £110m.

The report adds that the Red Devils feel the Uruguay international could still be persuaded to move to Old Trafford over Anfield even though he’s thought to be looking for Champions League football.

This could be a tad optimistic from United if Liverpool are also serious about signing Nunez, with the project at Anfield surely a far more tempting one.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were not far off winning the quadruple in 2021/22, lifting both domestic cups and losing the Champions League final while ending up just one point behind champions Manchester City.

United, by contrast, had one of their worst seasons of modern times, finishing sixth in the table with their lowest points tally in the Premier League era.