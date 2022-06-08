Fabrizio Romano gives update on Nunez to Liverpool whilst other journalist says striker is one step away

The race for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is becoming clearer as it looks like Liverpool and Manchester United are the two sides most interested in the 22-year-old.

A report from ESPN has stated that Man United are ready to rival Liverpool for Nunez’s signature, which would likely cost around £80million, despite Benfica previously insisting they could ask for as much as £110m.

The Red Devils feel the Uruguay international could still be persuaded to move to Old Trafford over Anfield even though he’s thought to be looking for Champions League football states ESPN but it now looks like the Reds have moved into pole position.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are planning to prepare an opening verbal bid for Darwin Nunez to test the water with Benfica. The proposal could be around €80million with add-ons, which could easily be enough to secure a deal. The transfer guru reports that Man United are also in contact with the 22-year-old’s agent but none of the two clubs want to participate in a bidding war.

Just before this, Journalist Manu Sainz stated that Nunez is one step away from Liverpool with the Merseyside club set to pay €100million for the Uruguayan striker.

This is a massive fee that seems unusual for Liverpool to pay but it is a sum that almost certainly confirms the exit of Sadio Mane, who the Benfica man will replace at the heart of Jurgen Klopp’s attack.