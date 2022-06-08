Barcelona star Ferran Torres has made it clear he wants his club to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer.

It would appear Lewandowski is closer to Camp Nou than ever, with his Bayern Munich future looking uncertain.

The striker is out of contract next year, and fancying a new challenge, it seems Bayern could be forced to sell this summer.

Lewandowski is now 33 years of age, but Barca may still be willing to pay up, given the striker has scored more than 40 goals for the last two seasons.

The Poland international remains one of the best strikers in the world, and it’s not often one of those becomes available.

Barca could look to take full advantage this summer, and their January marquee signings, Torres, has made it clear he wants to see the deal done.

As cited by Sport, the winger said: “He has put up some stratospheric numbers and the fact that he is motivated to come to Barça is a source of pride.

“I hope they reach an agreement”.

Torres joined Barca from Manchester City in January, and he is already enjoying life under Xavi Hernandez.

He is likely to play a key role next season in Barca’s front three, and he could be joined by Lewandowski in that attacking line.