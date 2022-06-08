Tottenham have officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who joins on a free transfer from Southampton.

The England international has had a fine career in the Premier League, whilst also previously shining during his time at Celtic.

Spurs have made the move official today via their website, with Forster pictured holding up the north Londoners’ goalkeeping kit.

One imagines Hugo Lloris will remain as Antonio Conte’s number one, however, with Forster looking set to replace Pierluigi Gollini as the club’s backup ‘keeper after his loan came to an end, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Official, confirmed. Fraser Forster joins Tottenham as free agent on a two year deal, second signing after Ivan Perisi?. ?? #THFC Forster will be the new backup goalkeeper to replace Gollini. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2022

Forster should be a solid option to have on the bench for Tottenham, who will want to ensure there’s good depth behind Lloris in case of injuries, while it’s also always useful to have someone who can keep the Frenchman on his toes.

This is Spurs’ second signing of the summer, following a deal for Ivan Perisic to join the club from Inter Milan.