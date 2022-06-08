Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus still wants to leave the club and official bids are expected soon.

The Brazilian forward has one year remaining on his contract with Pep Guardiola after joining the Manchester club in 2017 from Brazilian club Palmeiras. However, it seems likely he will depart this summer.

With the completion of the anticipated signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £67.5 million, Jesus will likely find himself further down the pecking order and losing additional game time.

Transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the Brazilian’s future:

Gabriel Jesus deal. He still wants to leave Man City and the expectation is for Gabriel to join a Premier League club this summer, official bids will arrive soon. ??? #MCFC Real Madrid had some contacts few weeks ago to explore situation but still nothing advanced, as of now. pic.twitter.com/qM8Rh5Hq2a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2022

According to news outlet AS, several clubs have reportedly been in line for the Brazilian, including Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea.

Arsenal require forwards after losing Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while young forward Eddie Nketiah is out of contract next month, with the Gunners yet to complete an extension.

Jesus could help fill the gap in the north London club’s forward position and potentially see him getting plenty of playing time.

However, although this season was Arsenal’s best since the 2018-19 campaign, the Gunners only managed to finish this season in 5th and a place in the Europa League, a downgrade from the Champions League the Brazilian is used to.

With that being said, London rivals Chelsea who qualified for a place in the Champions League, are also surely going to be in the market for a goalscorer to replace Romelu Lukaku, who has had a dry return to the club.