“He’d be a fantastic signing for Arsenal” – PL striker not quite right for Man Utd, says ex-Red Devil

Gabriel Jesus looks an ideal signing for Arsenal this summer, but, rivalry aside, probably isn’t quite what Manchester United need right now.

The Brazil international looks likely to be on his way out of Manchester City this summer, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.

If not for the rivalry with City, one could imagine United would be in the race to sign Jesus to improve their struggling forward line, but former Red Devils ace Luke Chadwick is unsure he’s exactly what his former club need.

“I think Gabriel Jesus is a hugely talented player,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “He came in at Man City as a centre-forward, but he’s also played well out wide. Of course, competition in attack at City is huge, but he always seems to make an impact when he plays.

“He’s got fantastic balance, he’s a great finisher and really comes alive in the box. I’m not sure it’s quite what United are looking for, though.

“I think we have good forwards who can play out wide, but lack a real number nine. I’m not sure he’d necessarily be an improvement on the likes of Sancho and Rashford, because he’s been playing in a very good City team, and it would be a completely different challenge for him in this United side.

“I think he’d be a fantastic signing for Arsenal with their problems up front. Maybe Chelsea too, and I think even Real Madrid are in for him as well, but where United are looking to strengthen is with an out-and-out number nine, and also that central midfield position. He’d add something to United but I don’t really see it happening.”

Jesus certainly looks like he could give Arsenal a real boost if he joined, and that could end up being damaging to Man Utd as they look to try to get back into the top four next season.