Gareth Bale offers his services to shock destination claims club’s president

Gareth Bale has indicated that he would like to stay in Madrid next season and has offered himself to one of the many clubs in the Spanish capital.

The Welsh star will leave Real Madrid upon the expiration of his contract at the end of June after nine seasons with the La Liga champions but with many expecting him to return to England, the 32-year-old has now surprisingly offered his services to Getafe.

Angel Torres, the club’s president, said on Wednesday about Bale’s future via the Daily Mail: “I spoke with the player’s agent this morning. He has been offered to us. We will consider it. I am going to have to speak to the technical staff.”

Many expected Bale to retire from football had Wales failed to qualify for the World Cup but thanks to a contribution from the 32-year-old, the country will play at a World Cup for the first time in 64 years after beating Ukraine 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday. This means that the former Spurs man will now have to find a new club, seeing as football’s biggest competition doesn’t start until November.

90min reported that Welsh club Cardiff City are set to offer the Real Madrid man a contract for next season but it seems clear that the Welshman loves his life in Spain and isn’t prepared to leave just yet.