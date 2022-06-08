Radrizzani gives approval to sign £51m striker who has same agent as Aaronson

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has reportedly approved a potential £51million transfer move for Sporting Lisbon star Gonzalo Plata.

The Yorkshire giants are already set to announce the signing of Brendan Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg, and, interestingly, he shares an agent with Plata.

This would be another exciting move by Leeds in this summer’s transfer window, and it looks like progress is being made.

Plata won’t come cheap, but it could be a worthwhile investment by Leeds, who surely need to make several changes to their squad this summer.

The Ecuador international would surely improve Jesse Marsch’s side, who only narrowly avoided relegation.

Leeds face losing Raphinha this summer, and Plata could end up being an ideal replacement in attack.

The 21-year-old has a bright future in the game and scouts from top clubs like Liverpool are understood to have monitored him in the past.

