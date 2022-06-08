Bizarre sinkhole appears on the pitch during Denmark vs Austria clash

Denmark’s players were left baffled and angry as a huge hole appeared on the pitch during last night’s game against Austria.

Viral images doing the rounds show just how deep the hole went, which could have been a serious safety concern for the players.

Denmark won the game 2-1, but it’s fair to say the sinkhole probably attracted more attention in the end, and it really was a sight to behold…

It’s not quite clear how this happened, and it surely needs looking into in case something like this happens again and causes a serious injury.

