Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij will be allowed to leave Inter Milan this summer, and Chelsea could be set to pounce.

De Vrij is still a regular in the Inter Milan side, but at the age of 30, the Italian club could be looking to build for a future without the Dutch international.

According to FC Inter News, De Vrij could be allowed to leave this summer for just €15m, with Gleison Bremer being targeted to replace the defender. The report also claims that Chelsea have approached Inter regarding De Vrij in the last few days, and could make a move for him in the coming weeks.

De Vrij could be the perfect fit for Chelsea.

The 30-year-old has become accustomed to playing in a back three system, a setup Thomas Tuchel often utilises with Chelsea. His experience could be vital in helping younger defenders coming through, with Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah likely to be involved regularly with the first team next season.

Chelsea aren’t afraid to bring in a defender in their thirties, and there’s no doubt it worked with the signing of Thiago Silva. The Brazilian turns 38 this year and is still one of the first names on the Chelsea team sheet.