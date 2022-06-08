6’3 international star tells club he wants to join Tottenham

Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni has reportedly informed his club that he wants to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Italian born centre-back joined Inter Milan from Atalanta during the summer 2017 window and has since made 118 appearances for the Black and Blues.

According to the Daily Mail, 23-year-old centre-back Bastoni has been linked with a move to Manchester United, with reports saying that United have made enquiries about the possibility of signing the defender.

Erik ten Hag has a busy window ahead of him. The newly appointed Manchester United boss is expected to make plenty of noise during the transfer window, with a new centre-back said to be one of the top priorities.

However, it has since been reported by 90min that Bastoni would like to reunite with former boss Antonio Conte.

Bastoni played under Conte during his stint at Inter Milan in the 2020/21 season, where they won the Serie A title.

With that being said, Tottenham would appear to be the most obvious choice of destination for the defender, but he would have to compete for his spot at the Lillywhites with current defensive trio Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

According to reports, Inter are now reluctantly willing to enter talks for Bastoni and plans to work on his replacement should he depart.