Newcastle have bid rejected for Liverpool star

Newcastle United reportedly missed out on a transfer deal for Liverpool midfielder James Milner this summer.

According to reports, the 36-year-old turned down the chance to move to St James’ Park by signing a new contract at Anfield.

Milner remains an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team, and one imagines he’ll still be influential at the club next season.

Newcastle could have done with an experienced winner like that in their squad, but it just wasn’t to be.

Magpies legend Alan Shearer would surely have approved of the deal, having previously described Milner as a manager’s dream whilst on punditry duty on Match of the Day.

“He is a manager’s dream with his attitude,” Shearer said.

“Wherever you ask him to play, he’ll do you a job. He is brilliant.”

