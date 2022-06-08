Journalist provides update on trio of Newcastle summer targets

After recently confirming the signing of Matthew Targett on a permanent deal from Aston Villa, Newcastle are continuing to hunt for reinforcements ahead of next season.

Targett spent last season on loan at Newcastle from Aston Villa, and the North East club confirmed the permanent signing of the left-back on Wednesday, as seen in the tweet below.

?? #NUFC are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Matt Targett on a four-year deal. Welcome back, @Mattytargett! ? — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 8, 2022

Newcastle won’t be stopping there though, and Luke Edwards from the Daily Telegraph has provided an update on two further deals in the pipeline.

The report states that Newcastle are close to the signing of Sven Botman from Lille after a long battle with AC Milan to secure his signature. Botman would be an excellent addition to Eddie Howe’s side, providing solid defensive reinforcement.

Another player linked with Newcastle in recent months has been Hugo Ekitike, and the report also claims that the North East club are still in negotiations with Reims over the transfer. Newcastle are trying to secure a deal which allows them to spend little up front, with the French club refusing to budge on their demands.

If Newcastle managed to complete the trio in the next few weeks, it’ll be an excellent start to the window for Howe. Two defensive recruits and a young striker, and it doesn’t look like Newcastle will be stopping there.