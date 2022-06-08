“He has a big career ahead of him” – What Klopp has said about Liverpool transfer target

Liverpool could reportedly be set to launch a major transfer move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

Reds fans are excited today after a tweet from the reliable Dominic King, who states that Nunez is set to be targeted in a potential club-record bid by Jurgen Klopp’s side this summer.

See below for the tweet that’s caused quite a stir…

Liverpool want to sign Darwin Nunez and are prepared to smash their transfer record to get him. Nunez keen on Liverpool, Man United and Atletico Madrid also interested in him. ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) June 8, 2022

Nunez has caught the eye with 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions in 2021/22, and he could be ideal to give Liverpool fresh blood up front as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both have just one year left on their current contracts.

Has Klopp already dropped Nunez transfer hint?

So what has Klopp said about Nunez in the past? Well, his Liverpool side had to deal with him when they played Benfica in the Champions League in the season just gone.

It’s fair to say it seems the 22-year-old impressed the LFC boss…

"A really good looking boy, eh?" ? Jurgen Klopp speaking about Darwin Nunez earlier this year ?#LFC pic.twitter.com/E4G3KmAX4s — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) June 8, 2022

Klopp joked about Nunez being a good looking boy, but also sounded seriously impressed with his performance, predicting that he has a big career ahead of him.

Could that career be spent at Liverpool? This certainly seems like a saga to keep a close eye on.