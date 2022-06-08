Manchester United look to have missed out on transfer target Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Benfica star has attracted plenty of interest this summer, scoring 34 times across all competitions this season.

Nunez impressed in the Champions League as Benfica reached the quarter-final stage, and he has become one of the most in-demand players of the summer window.

United are one of the clubs to have been strongly linked, but they are far from the only.

And the latest reports coming out of Portugal suggest bad news for the Red Devils.

According to Record, Liverpool have now met Benfica’s asking price of £85million, and they appear to be closing in on a deal.

MORE: Mane keeps cool to score 98th minute Senegal goal

United could follow by doing the same, but according to the report, Nunez has already informed his current club that he wants to join Liverpool.

That could be a huge blow for United and, of course, Erik ten Hag, who is in desperate need of improvements ahead of his first season in charge at Old Trafford.