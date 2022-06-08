Manchester United look to have missed out on transfer target Darwin Nunez this summer.
The Benfica star has attracted plenty of interest this summer, scoring 34 times across all competitions this season.
Nunez impressed in the Champions League as Benfica reached the quarter-final stage, and he has become one of the most in-demand players of the summer window.
United are one of the clubs to have been strongly linked, but they are far from the only.
And the latest reports coming out of Portugal suggest bad news for the Red Devils.
According to Record, Liverpool have now met Benfica’s asking price of £85million, and they appear to be closing in on a deal.
United could follow by doing the same, but according to the report, Nunez has already informed his current club that he wants to join Liverpool.
That could be a huge blow for United and, of course, Erik ten Hag, who is in desperate need of improvements ahead of his first season in charge at Old Trafford.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
What is this I’m hearing, after how long United’s been chasing D. Nunez and I’m hearing he wants Liverpool. Wel though it’s his choice, a club just experiences a major drop in performance and miss out on UCL football and everyone is hesitating to join, well I hope Uniteds performance shocks everyone next season and they regret. We have other areas to strengthen on well, so let’s utilise and spend what we have well and get quality signings. A good CF like Nunez, 2 midfielders like F De Jong and Milinkovic Savic or Ruben Nevez and a versatile CB, we’ve been linked with some
#Unitedforever
It seems like every big name is after Liverpool and Man city in England these days.I knew it that Nunez will join Liverpool since Man City hired Halland .The dominance of Liverpool and Man City will be difficulty to stop in England.
Let it be bruh, let everybody go to kidneypool or Man SH***Y
When they don’t get a game or when they keep coming off the bench that’s when they will start crying.
United is always late in bidding the talented players since last 8 years ago. They are hesitance in dealing with the club and not so sure whose they are really wanted and which areas the team is really need to enforce . So they lost the first 4 places and the talented players are also hesitance to come the club. I ‘m one of the faithful fan of Manchester United since over 26 years ago and still supporting only to this team.
is it the fault of Nunez or man utd, shouldn’t man utd be meeting that amount to b paid before now?
this club is a mess of a club
He is only lucky this season, he doesn’t really have what it takes to compete in the premier league. that’s obviously why he want to duck out from big responsibility
Man u are never serious in transfer always pricing players here and there without acting.
Now I understand what Van gal meant by calling man united a business club.
Me am not expecting anything from man united next season it’s a shame anyways