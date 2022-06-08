Liverpool star is “best passer in English football”, says Gary Lineker

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been described as the best passer in English football by BBC Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.

The Reds star has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side for the last few years, and yet remains surprisingly undervalued at international level.

England drew 1-1 with Germany last night, but Lineker didn’t seem too impressed with manager Gareth Southgate overlooking Alexander-Arnold’s talents.

With the Three Lions crying out for a bit more quality and creativity on the ball, former England striker Lineker was surprised that such a great passer in Alexander-Arnold remained on the bench…

England trail and continue to struggle to pass the ball to each other and create anything, while the best passer in English football remains on the bench. That would be @TrentAA if you weren’t sure. — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) June 7, 2022

This is high praise for Alexander-Arnold, and it certainly does seem a bit baffling that he can’t seem to win over Southgate when it comes to filling in on that right-hand side.

England do have other good options in that position as well, but Alexander-Arnold’s form for Liverpool should surely make him first choice for his country by now.