Liverpool star is “best passer in English football”, says Gary Lineker

Liverpool FC
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been described as the best passer in English football by BBC Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.

The Reds star has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side for the last few years, and yet remains surprisingly undervalued at international level.

England drew 1-1 with Germany last night, but Lineker didn’t seem too impressed with manager Gareth Southgate overlooking Alexander-Arnold’s talents.

With the Three Lions crying out for a bit more quality and creativity on the ball, former England striker Lineker was surprised that such a great passer in Alexander-Arnold remained on the bench…

This is high praise for Alexander-Arnold, and it certainly does seem a bit baffling that he can’t seem to win over Southgate when it comes to filling in on that right-hand side.

England do have other good options in that position as well, but Alexander-Arnold’s form for Liverpool should surely make him first choice for his country by now.

