Liverpool are reportedly looking to tie down Joe Gomez this summer with the defender still having two years remaining on his contract.

The 25-year-old defender joined Liverpool from Charlton in 2015 for £4.4million and Gomez has since made a total of 142 appearances for the Merseyside giants.

During the 2019-20 campaign the England International was Jurgen Klopp’s favoured choice to partner with Virgil van Dijk.

However, the 25-year-old has had a rollercoaster career, hampered by injury and this season the centre-back only made 8 Premier League appearances.

Now, the 25-year-old centre-back may soon have a decision to make as according to Goal, the Reds are set to extend Gomez’s contract in an attempt to impede any potential suitors.

According to reports by Football Insider earlier in the season Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa made an attempt to prise Gomez from Klopp’s grasp with the ex-Liverpool player said to be a “huge admirer” of the England international.

The England international who made his international debut in 2017 has 11 caps but hasn’t had an England call-up since 2020 and missed out on Euro 2020.

England boss Gareth Southgate said (as quoted by the Mirror):

“He needs to be settled in with Liverpool with plenty of minutes on the pitch feeling in a good place with all of that before we start thinking of selecting him with us,”

“But he’s a boy we think a lot of and it’s good to see him close and available for selection, which is great.”

With that being said, will Gomez tie himself down further or look to move elsewhere where he may receive that much-needed game time?