Liverpool to announce new signing in next few days

Liverpool are expected to announce their second summer signing within the next few days after already securing the signature of Fabio Carvalho in May.

This will be in the form of Aberdeen’s right-back, Calvin Ramsay, who is set to undergo a Liverpool medical in the coming days after agreeing terms with the Merseyside club.

Football Insider are reporting that Liverpool will pay a fee of around £4million including add-ons for Ramsay to the Scottish club and the 18-year-old sensation will head to Anfield to be the understudy for the best right-back in the game, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ramsey is expected to go on and do incredible things in the game after a very impressive season with Aberdeen and the Daily Mail reported that Manchester United, Tottenham, Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds United were all interested in acquiring the 18-year-old’s signature at one point, which shows how much attention his performances have gathered.

Liverpool and Leeds were said to be the two left battling for the Scotland youngster but it looks like the Reds have one out. Jurgen Klopp has been praised for the squad depth developed at Anfield in recent years, which allowed the Reds to challenge on all four fronts this season. One of the only areas without suitable backup was the right-back position, where centre-back Joe Gomez had to fill in this year but that will now change ahead of the next campaign.