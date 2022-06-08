Liverpool’s new sporting director sends strong message to Bayern after “laughable” Sadio Mane transfer offer

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a fresh bid from Bayern Munich for the transfer of Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international faces an uncertain future at the moment, but it looks like Liverpool are not going to be bullied into a sale this summer.

Mane has just one year to run on his Liverpool contract, which could in theory leave them vulnerable to low-ball offers for a player who could walk away on a free in a year’s time.

Still, the Times report that the Reds have turned down a ‘laughable’ £30million bid for Mane, with the club’s new sporting director Julian Ward telling Bayern not to bother with talks over a deal unless they come up with a more serious offer.

The report states that Liverpool will insist on more like £42.5m for the 30-year-old.

This is the kind of strength that LFC will be keen to see from the man who faces the daunting task of replacing Michael Edwards.

Edwards had been hugely influential in his time at Anfield, making big sales like Philippe Coutinho and identifying top talent like Mane, Mohamed Salah and numerous others.