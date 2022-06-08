Liverpool winger and Japan international Takumi Minamino is close to a club exit this summer, with interest in the forward ramping up.

Despite only making nine starts for the Merseyside club, the Japanese winger managed to bag 10 goals this season and has since gained interest from several Premier League clubs.

According to reports by David Lynch at This is Anfield, Minamino’s agent is currently in Europe holding meetings with several potential clubs and is looking to finalise a deal for his client.

Takumi Minamino closing in on an #LFC departure with his agent having flown to Europe to field interest from Leeds, Southampton, Wolves, Fulham and Monaco. Situation likely to be resolved quickly – Liverpool hoping to secure £17m.https://t.co/XndIzMGdwL — David Lynch (@dmlynch) June 8, 2022

Leeds, Southampton, Fulham, Wolverhampton and AS Monaco are all clubs said to be interested in the Merseyside forward. Still, it is reported that a speedy resolution is expected, and the Japan international could soon by exiting Anfield for good.

Pundit Kevin Campbell discussed how he thinks Liverpool would welcome the sale of Minamino and Oxlade-Chamberlain during an interview with Football Insider:

“Minamino has done pretty well when he has come in. He went on loan [to Southampton] and did alright and has been an important squad member since coming back.

“In regards to Oxlade-Chamberlain, when he has played he has not done too badly. He has just struggled with injuries.

“He has been fit for a period though but hasn’t been given an opportunity to play.

“I think £15million each is about right. They are quality players who have not played a lot of football.

“I’m sure teams will take the chance on them. I have no doubt.”

It has been reported that Jurgen Klopp is expected to make many outgoings this season with a number of his players on the wrong side of 30 and fringe players expected to be sold to add funds to the coffers.