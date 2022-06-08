Louis van Gaal sends ‘big step’ warning to Manchester United transfer target

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Ajax star Jurrien Timber in recent weeks.

Erik ten Hag is about to lead a Dutch revolution at Old Trafford, hoping to change the club’s fortunes after years of failure.

Arriving from Ajax, and being a Dutchman, United are now being linked with a whole host of Dutch players.

Ajax star Timber is one of them, with United in need of new defenders following another season of defensive woes.

More Stories / Latest News
Bizarre sinkhole appears on the pitch during Denmark vs Austria clash
Robert Lewandowski makes Bayern Munich exit wish clear amid Barcelona links
Newcastle United closing in on £15m transfer as deal agreed

But there are concerns Timber would not be a starter at Old Trafford, potentially sitting behind Harry Magure and Raphael Varane.

And that’s something former United boss and current Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal has been asked to address.

Speaking about the Timber and United links, he said via the Daily Star: “I think a player with qualities can play in the Premier League.

“That’s not a problem. But if he has to make this big step now – that’s the question.”

MORE: Man United set to miss out on Benfica star Nunez

Van Gaal was also asked about the notion of Timber going to Old Trafford to play a supplementary role.

“Then he’s not so wise I think. He has to play,” he replied.

Timber is still only 20 years of age, and it’s likely he would have to play a secondary role at United initially.

That is never going to be appealing to van Gaal, who wants to see his young national team talent playing as much as possible at club level.

More Stories Jurrien Timber Louis van Gaal Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.