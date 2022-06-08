Manchester United have been heavily linked with Ajax star Jurrien Timber in recent weeks.

Erik ten Hag is about to lead a Dutch revolution at Old Trafford, hoping to change the club’s fortunes after years of failure.

Arriving from Ajax, and being a Dutchman, United are now being linked with a whole host of Dutch players.

Ajax star Timber is one of them, with United in need of new defenders following another season of defensive woes.

But there are concerns Timber would not be a starter at Old Trafford, potentially sitting behind Harry Magure and Raphael Varane.

And that’s something former United boss and current Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal has been asked to address.

Speaking about the Timber and United links, he said via the Daily Star: “I think a player with qualities can play in the Premier League.

“That’s not a problem. But if he has to make this big step now – that’s the question.”

MORE: Man United set to miss out on Benfica star Nunez

Van Gaal was also asked about the notion of Timber going to Old Trafford to play a supplementary role.

“Then he’s not so wise I think. He has to play,” he replied.

Timber is still only 20 years of age, and it’s likely he would have to play a secondary role at United initially.

That is never going to be appealing to van Gaal, who wants to see his young national team talent playing as much as possible at club level.