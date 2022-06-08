Manchester United identify three potential transfer targets to replace struggling star

Manchester United are likely to turn their attention towards the signing of a new right-back later in the summer once other priority transfer targets are secured, CaughtOffside understands.

The Red Devils are preparing for their first season under new manager Erik ten Hag, and several changes are expected to be made to this struggling squad in the weeks and months ahead.

For the time being, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is a top priority for Ten Hag as he seeks to revamp Man Utd’s midfield, which was already weak and is now even more so after Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic’s departures.

While Ten Hag could be ready to take a serious look at Diogo Dalot as his first choice right-back, it seems there is also a realistic prospect of Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving Old Trafford this summer.

The former Crystal Palace defender doesn’t contribute enough going forward, so this is a key quality United will look for as they assess three main targets.

Manchester United identify Dumfries, Aarons and Dest as transfer options

Sources inform CaughtOffside that the three main targets at right-back are Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries, Norwich City ace Max Aarons, and Sergino Dest of Barcelona.

Netherlands international Dumfries is a favourite of Ten Hag’s, though it is not yet clear how likely a deal is given that he’s only been at current club Inter for one season.

Aarons, meanwhile, is well established as a promising young talent in the Premier League and has been monitored by United’s recruitment team for some time now, while there is also long-standing interest from other big clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham, and European giants Bayern Munich. Norwich’s relegation from the Premier League also means a sale is likely this summer, with the talented 22-year-old likely to be available for a perfectly affordable fee in the region of £20-30million.

Dest is also being considered and is another player likely to be on the move this summer after struggling at Barcelona, though he previously shone at Ajax under Ten Hag. The USA international could move on loan or a permanent transfer and is also understood to have Chelsea and Leeds United as among his admirers.

For now, however, areas such as central midfield, centre-back, and attack are likely to be seen as more pressing issues for MUFC, with Dalot still an option for Ten Hag as he prepares to take a look at this squad in pre-season.