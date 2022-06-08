Manchester City have been showing an interest in Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips in recent weeks, and they could step up their interest when the International fixtures are over.

Phillips is currently away with England, and the Leeds star started their recent game against Germany. After playing a pivotal role in helping his country reach a European final last year, clubs in the Premier League have been taking a look at the 26-year-old.

According to The Sun, Manchester City will step up their interest in Phillips when he finishes International duty with England, as Pep Guardiola hunts for his Fernandinho replacement.

The report also states that Manchester United, Aston Villa, and West Ham have shown an interest recently, but Guardiola’s side are now ready to make an official approach.

Phillips did suffer through injuries last season, only making 18 Premier League starts for Leeds. The 26-year-old was also substituted early on for England in their 1-1 drew away to Germany midweek, so Guardiola will be hoping this doesn’t become a regular occurrence if he manages to secure his signature.

With Leeds struggling last season, staying in the Premier League on the final day, Phillips may look to leave his boyhood club to progress his career, especially with Manchester City being able to offer Champions League football.