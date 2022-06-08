Manchester United and Chelsea must cough up £68m to sign 21-year-old

Manchester United and Chelsea have both shown an interest in Wesley Fofana in recent weeks, but the 21-year-old isn’t going to come cheap.

Fofana endured a difficult season with Leicester City after suffering a horrific leg break during pre-season. The French defender went on to make seven league appearances towards the end of the campaign, and he could be making a move this summer.

RMC Sport are now reporting that Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing the 21-year-old, but the Leicester star will cost in the region of £68m.

Chelsea and Manchester United could be busy this summer.

Chelsea will be in the hunt for a centre-back this summer, with Andreas Christensen out of contract and Antonio Rudiger already out the door. Levi Colwill has returned from his loan spell, but Thomas Tuchel may opt for Fofana, with Colwill yet to play in the Premier League.

With Erik ten Hag recently appointed as manager, the Dutchman will be searching the market in order to improve his squad after Manchester United had a dreadful season in the top flight.

The Manchester club are used to battling it out at the top of the table and winning trophies, but last season under Ralf Rangnick they failed to stamp their authority on any competition.

With Chelsea participating in the Champions League next season, they could hold an advantage in the pursuit of Fofana over Manchester United.

