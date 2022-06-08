Manchester United star rejects move to Premier League rivals

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford had been linked with a move away from the club after struggling for regular minutes.

The England international has seen a rapid decline in performances, leading to him falling down the pecking order at Manchester United. Rashford had recently been linked with a move to Tottenham, as exclusively reported by CaughtOffside.

However, according to The Times, Rashford has now rejected a move to the North London club in favour of staying to fight for his place under the new manager.

Marcus Rashford endured a difficult season at Manchester United.
With Erik ten Hag recently appointed as the new Manchester United manager, the likes of Rashford could be given an opportunity to revive their career and start afresh. It hasn’t worked out for the 24-year-old in recent years, but he showed a lot of promise after bursting onto the scene as a teenager.

There’s no reason Rashford can’t show his worth in pre-season and fight for a regular starting spot in the Manchester United team, especially under a new regime. With the World Cup fast approaching and Rashford being omitted from the latest England squad, there’s no doubt he will be looking to play regular football to give himself a fighting chance of being on the plane to Qatar in November.

