Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio in recent weeks, and the Spaniard has now spoken about his future.

According to Fichajes, AC Milan and Manchester United are interested in Asensio this summer, with the 26-year-old yet to sign a new deal at Real Madrid.

Asensio’s future is uncertain, and European clubs could look to take advantage of his contract situation.

Whilst on international duty with Spain, Asensio has now broke silence on his future at Real Madrid.

“I have one year left on my contract. Now, I am focused on the national team. When this is over, we will talk. We will see what I will do with my future. I think there are possibilities. There is also the option to stay and fulfil my contract year,” said Asensio, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

Asensio hasn’t ruled out staying in Madrid, but it’s clear to see he’s keeping his options open. The Spanish international only started 19 league games last season, and 21 the year before, so he could be on the hunt for more regular game time, and Manchester United should be able to offer just that.

After such a disappointing season, Erik ten Hag could be looking to completely overhaul the current squad. Not many can say they deserve a starting role at the club, as the majority underperformed throughout the last campaign.