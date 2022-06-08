Manchester United look set for a busy summer, with the arrival of Erik ten Hag, who will be looking to bring in his own targets.

After a disappointing season, Manchester United will be keen to rebuild their squad under the guidance of Ten Hag, and the defensive issues at the club will have to be solved. United conceded a record amount of goals in the Premier League, so it’s no surprise to see Ten Hag in the market for a defender this summer.

According to Calcio Mercato, Matthijs De Ligt is one defender Manchester United are taking a look at this summer. However, the report also states that the Dutchman is only looking to join one of four clubs. Those clubs listed are Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid.

With Real Madrid recently announcing the signing of Antonio Rudiger, De Ligt may not be a priority for the Spanish giants. Unfortunately for the fans at OId Trafford, this won’t make it any easier for Manchester United, as without the prospect of Champions League football next season, it’s likely that De Ligt would opt for a transfer to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, the two Premier League clubs may not be able to offer De Ligt regular football due to them already having a packed out defence, and this is something the Dutchman will have to consider, especially with the World Cup just around the corner.