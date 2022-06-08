Chelsea star Marcos Alonso has issued a verdict on his future amid uncertainty.

The Blues wing-back is only under contract for one more year at Stamford Bridge, and a new contract is beginning to look unlikely.

That has led to talk of Alonso being sold for a fee this summer, but he could stick around until next summer, whether he leaves then or not.

Alonso made 46 appearances across all competitions, and he remains a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

The Spaniard has played a key role over recent years, doing his best work at wing-back, started by Antonio Conte in 2016.

Alonso has regularly linked with a move back to Spain in the past, having initially broken through at Real Madrid.

And while he is not pining for a move this summer, the full-back has made it clear he wants to prove himself in his home country, having only ever made one La Liga appearance.

MORE: Boehly tells Tuchel to sell big-name Chelsea star

“Go back to Spain? I have one more year on my contract. I’ve already said it before that I’d like to, but in the end, it doesn’t entirely depend on me,” he said during Spain duty, as cited by Sport.

“It’s clear that the desire to one day play in Spain is there”.