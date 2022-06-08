Maurizio Sarri eyeing reunion with Chelsea star

Maurizio Sarri spent a year at Chelsea before moving on to Juventus, and the Italian is currently in charge of Serie A side Lazio.

Sarri led his Lazio side to a fifth-place finish in Italy last season, and the former Chelsea manager will be looking to improve his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The 63-year-old could turn to his former club for reinforcements this summer, with Italian publication Il Messaggero, reporting that Sarri is interested in signing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the current transfer window.

Kepa’s days at Chelsea could be numbered.

Kepa has fallen out of favour at Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel opting for Edouard Mendy as his number one. A move away from the club is probably best for the Spanish goalkeeper, who won’t want to be warming the bench for the rest of his Chelsea contract.

This isn’t the time Sarri has shown an interest in a player from his former club, with Corriere Dello Sport reporting that Lazio are also interested in signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Sarri is looking to sign players he trusts as he attempts to battle for the Champions League places next season.

