Newcastle sign fan-favorite to permanent deal on four-year contract

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Matt Targett from Aston Villa after the left-back’s successful loan spell with the Magpies. 

According to Sky Sports, the Tyneside club will pay Aston Villa £15million for the defender having activated their option to buy in his loan contract and the Englishman will sign a deal to keep him at St. James’ Park until 2026.

Targett’s short time in Newcastle has been very successful so far and has already established himself as a favourite amongst the fans and manager Eddie Howe after some impressive displays in a black and white shirt.

Newcastle have signed Targett from Aston Villa for £15million
The 26-year-old played every minute of the 16 Premier League matches he appeared in for Newcastle during the last campaign and was a big factor in the club avoiding relegation this season, which at one point was a real worry.

Upon joining the club permanently, Targett said via Newcastle’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign a four-year contract with this club,”

“For me, it was an easy decision to make the loan permanent after the welcome I had from my fellow players, the staff, the supporters and the owners so I’m really happy to be here.”

Targett leaves Villa after spending three years with the Birmingham club but is now a part of one of the most exciting projects in English football as Eddie Howe tries to guide the Tyneside club up the Premier League table.

