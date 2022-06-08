Newcastle United are said to be closing in on a deal for one of their loan stars from this season.

The Magpies are expected to be busy this summer, armed with a big budget thanks to their wealthy new owners.

But Eddie Howe will also need to be smart with his spending, with Newcastle unable to spend huge amounts.

While they have the financial capabilities to do so, they are still governed by Financial Fair Play, and until they earn more, they cannot spend a whole lot more.

Big signings are possible, but they will need to be supplemented by cheaper ones, and Howe is already making progress.

According to 90min, Newcastle are now closing in on a deal for Matt Targett, who spent last season on loan at St James’ Park.

MORE: Newcastle United eyeing move for Russian league star

Targett made 33 Premier League appearances this season, and he played a key part in Howe’s defensive improvements.

The Magpies are now seeking a permanent deal, and the report claims a deal worth around £15million is about to be struck.