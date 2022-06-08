Tottenham are reportedly working on a potential transfer deal for Villarreal defender Pau Torres, who is also being considered by Manchester United.

Spurs could have a useful ace up their sleeve, however, with Giovani Lo Celso currently on loan at the La Liga club, and looking set to be offered to the Spanish side as part of any deal to sign Torres.

See below for these claims coming from Sky Sport Italia, as cited and translated by Get Italian Football News on Twitter…

Tottenham are working on a deal for Pau Torres and the move will involve Giovani Lo Celso, report Sky Italia. — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) June 7, 2022

Lo Celso has struggled to make an impression at Tottenham, so it makes sense to try to offload him this summer, and if that helps the club land Torres, it would surely be good business.

This could be a blow for Man Utd, however, who also need to strengthen in defence this summer, with Torres looking like he could surely be an upgrade on the struggling Harry Maguire.

Tottenham, however, may be more tempting for Torres anyway, due to Antonio Conte’s fine work to steer them into the Champions League for next season.