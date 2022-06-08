After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, Mikel Arteta will be desperate to improve his Arsenal squad during the summer transfer window.

With Alexandre Lacazette already out the door, there’s no doubt a striker will be high on the priority list for Arteta during this window. However, it seems he has his sights set on midfield reinforcements, as well as an attacker.

According to Calcio Mercato, Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma looks destined to join Arsenal this summer window, as Arteta looks to bolster his squad after qualifying for European football next season.

Arsenal spent last season without any European distractions, so the congested schedule that comes with play in the Europa League will mean Arteta has to increase his squad depth.

Bissouma would provide Arsenal with an extra option in midfield, and the prospect of the Brighton midfielder partnering Thomas Partey should excite the fans at The Emirates.

The 25-year-old is comfortable on the ball, perfect for Arteta’s style, but can also break up play and isn’t afraid to put himself about in the midfield. Bissouma won’t have to adapt to the Premier League having already spent four seasons at Brighton and should be able to adapt to life at Arsenal with ease.