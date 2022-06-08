PSG look set to battle it out with Arsenal for the transfer of 23-year-old striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Super-agent Roberto De Fanti exclusively told CaughtOffside that Arsenal had submitted a £25m bid for Scamacca, which was swiftly rejected by Sassuolo, who are reportedly looking for at least double to allow their striker to leave the club.

Arsenal aren’t the only side interested in signing the towering forward, with Le Parisien reporting that PSG have now entered the race to sign him. The French champions have the financials to battle with any European club, so it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal can compete with PSG for Scamacca.

Arsenal could hold the advantage over PSG.

However, Arsenal only have Eddie Nketiah as a recognised striker at the club as it stands, so Scamacca stands a good chance of playing regular football at The Emirates.

PSG could be a different story for the Sassuolo striker, with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi already in attack, Scamacca may find it difficult to cement a regular place in the side.

The Italian scored 16 goals in 36 appearances in his home country last season, so it’s no surprise to see the big European clubs sniffing around him.