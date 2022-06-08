It’s set to be a busy summer for both Manchester United and Chelsea, with big changes already taking place at the two Premier League clubs.

Manchester United are looking to recover from an underwhelming season last time out, and Chelsea begin their new regime under new ownership.

Both clubs are in need of defensive reinforcements, and one player they are looking to bring to the Premier League is Milan Skriniar. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, both Chelsea and Manchester United are considering a move for the Inter Milan defender, alongside Tottenham.

It could be difficult for Manchester United to convince Skriniar.

However, a fresh report from Le Parisien claims that PSG have now entered the race to secure the 27-year-old’s signature. The French champions could be eyeing up a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos, who has only made 13 appearances for the club due to regular injuries.

Manchester United may find it difficult to compete with PSG and Chelsea in their pursuit of Skriniar, due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League ahead of next season. With Inter Milan finishing second in Italy last season, the Slovakian may find it difficult to give up playing in the biggest club competition in the world.