Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has confirmed his desire to leave the club.

Lewandowski has been Bayern’s star man for the last eight years, racking up incredible number in front of goal.

The 33-year-old has scored 238 goals in 163 Bundesliga appearances, scoring more than 40 goals in his last two seasons.

Lewandowski is still at the top of the game, despite his age, and for as long as that is true, he will be an attractive prospect for top clubs.

This summer, the striker is being heavily linked with a move away, with his contract up in a year’s time.

Bayern find themselves in a position where they either sell this summer or lose their star man for nothing next summer, with Lewandowski not willing to sign a new contract.

Barcelona have been heavily linked, but we have been left to guess what Lewandowski wants himself.

But the striker has now made his desire clear, speaking during a press conference with Poland, as cited by Sport.

“I don’t want an escalation or add fuel to the fire,” he said. “In the world of football silences are important, I wish the best for Bayern and I have no doubt that the entire management of the club thinks the same. That is why I remain convinced that we will find an agreement together”.

“I have always tried to do my best to live up to the expectations of the team and the fans. I thank the Bayern fans, who have always supported me. But if I were not honest about my situation, I would feel that I am not being fair to the fans.

“I am not a selfish person. I have been doing my best not to disappoint the club and the fans for the last eight years, but after this time I feel it is time for a new stage.”