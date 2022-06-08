“I know I will suffer” – Ronaldo prepares for four day, 500km cycle ride across Spain after losing bet

Brazil legend Ronaldo is embarking on a gruelling bike trip across Spain and has joked “I know I will suffer” ahead of his ordeal.

The 45-year-old has not been in the best shape since he retired from playing, but he’s stuck to his word after vowing to take on the 500km journey following Valladolid’s promotion to La Liga.

Ronaldo co-owns the Spanish side, and will now begin a four-day journey across the country in what is bound to be a challenge for the 18-stone former striker, who is also said to be a heavy smoker.

Even towards the end of his playing days, Ronaldo looked a little overweight, though he is still fondly remembered as one of the greatest players of the modern era.

Starring for the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid during his playing days, Ronaldo also memorably won the World Cup for Brazil in 2002 with a brace in the final victory over Germany.

Even alongside those achievements, this bike trip across Spain will also be some feat for the South American.