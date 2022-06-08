Southampton bid for promising Man City star top of their goalkeepers shortlist

Southampton have made a bid for Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as the club looks to replace Fraser Forster.

The Saints have made a £10million offer to City for the promising 20-year-old keeper reports the Daily Mail, who will be looking to make the step up to the Premier League after an impressive loan spell with Portsmouth last season.

Bazunu has spent the last two campaigns on loan in League One with Rochdale and then Portsmouth, where the Irishman was named their player of the season for 2021/22. The youngster has also been very impressive in an Ireland shirt and was made the country’s number one goalkeeper during the recent World Cup qualifiers.

The 20-year-old has shown at that level that he is ready to make the jump to the Premier League and has already become a fan favourite amongst Irish fans after his displays in a green shirt.

Bazunu is reportedly top of Southampton’s list of targets, with Fiorentina’s Bartlomiej Dragowski and Polish free agent Mateusz Lis making up the rest of the shortlist states the Daily Mail.

Southampton are looking to replace Forster after the 34-year-old recently signed a two-year deal with Tottenham. Bazunu would certainly be an excellent choice to fill the role as the 20-year-old is one of the more promising goalkeepers around and could be a bargain at just £10million.