Steven Gerrard’s trendy influencer daughter making “tens of thousands of pounds per Instagram post”

The daughter of Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard is absolutely raking it in with a highly successful career as an influencer on Instagram.

18-year-old Lilly Gerrard has deals with several high-profile brands that sees her make tens of thousands of pounds per Instagram post.

It no doubt helps that Lilly already has a lot of followers due to being the daughter of such a big-name former footballer, but it seems she’s genuinely good at working the market and attracting the right kind of people to her posts as well.

An industry insider told the Daily Mail: “She has lots of followers, but more importantly the right ones – young, trendy people who are happy to spend.”

Lilly can often be seen travelling to glamorous locations and living a lavish lifestyle, and it seems she’s continuing to go from strength to strength with her industry contacts.

The insider added: “The offers seem to be coming in fast and each one will be worth thousands of pounds. At this rate she will be making a lot of money. Being the daughter of a top footballer has its advantages.”

Lilly has deals with fashion brand Boohoo and tracksuit manufacturers No Bra Chic, with her current sponsorships totalling at 10.