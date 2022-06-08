Arsenal are reportedly hopeful of getting a transfer deal done for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Belgium international has had a fine career at the King Power Stadium and looks like a perfect fit for Arsenal’s needs in the middle of the park right now.

It would be some coup for Arsenal to land a proven talent like Tielemans, especially as it seems he’d be ready to join the Gunners despite them not being able to offer Champions League football, according to the Telegraph.

Arsenal are also linked in the Telegraph’s report with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, and if those players both ended up in north London it would surely give fans hope of a much better season next year.

Mikel Arteta has made progress with Arsenal, though they still suffered some poor results towards the end of the season that saw them finish outside the top four again.

Tielemans and Jesus, however, would be clear upgrades on what the club currently has in midfield and attack, so could surely turn Arteta’s side into stronger contenders for Champions League qualification.