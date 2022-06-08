Former Manchester United star sends message to Erik ten Hag and explains snubbing Old Trafford return

Manchester United legend Robin van Persie has explained why he turned down the chance to return to United.

Former Netherlands striker Van Persie joined United from Arsenal in 2012 and made 105 appearances during his three-season stint with the Red Devils, directly contributing to 79 goals.

The Dutchman retired from playing football while at Feyenoord in 2019 and stayed on as their academy manager.

Since the departure of world-class manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the club have struggled to find their feet and have seen several managers unsuccessfully pass through the doors of the Theatre of Dreams.

A couple of months ago, Stretty News reported that new manager Erik ten Hag wanted an ex-player to be his assistant, with two being considered by the club.

It was reported that former striker and club legend RVP was under consideration and was keen to fill the assistant role.

However, this never materialised and instead and instead, ten Hag turned to Mitchel van der Gaag and Steve McClaren.

The Mirror has since reported that Van Persie turned down the role of assistant manager due to wanting stability for his family.

It is also said that the Dutchman sent a message to newly appointed boss Erik ten hag saying:

“The respect of the fans is enormous,”

“When I came back a few years later with Fenerbahce, after winning the league with United and Sir Alex, I still got a gigantic appreciation from the people.

“Dick Advocaat, our coach at Fenerbahce, recognised that. He experienced it at Rangers in Scotland. He said to me ‘For the rest of your life you will be appreciated here [at United]’ and he was absolutely right.

“England is a great country to live in. The people are warm and friendly. It’s a 40-minute flight from Rotterdam, but you end up in a totally different world. A very beautiful world.

“The football also suited me enormously. I continue to think it’s the most beautiful league in the world. The fields are like green pool tables. All the stadiums are big and always full – and England absolutely breathes soccer.”

Maybe one day we will see the Dutchman make a return to the country he’s clearly fond of.