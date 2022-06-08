Tammy Abraham left his England teammates in hysterics after falling flat on his back attempting some tricks with a football.

Abraham was attempting to juggle the ball in front of his England colleagues, but an extravagant skill left him in a pile on the floor. His fellow international teammates couldn’t help but laugh as they saw him flop to the ground.

The Roma striker won’t be happy knowing someone caught the embarrassing moment on camera, as seen below.

Tammy Abraham last night ?? pic.twitter.com/uigJQMJVBE — The72 – We Love the #EFL (@_The72) June 8, 2022

Luckily the former Chelsea man wasn’t injured, as he accidentally steps on the ball sending him flying.