Video: Liverpool’s Kelleher beaten from miles out by Ukraine free-kick

Ukraine have just gone 1-0 up against the Republic of Ireland after an incredible free-kick from Dynamo Kyiv’s Viktor Tsygankov.

The sides are currently contesting their UEFA Nations League group B1 game in Dublin, in what has been an entertaining clash with the incredible free-kick goal being the highlight moment.

Tsygankov, who came on just two minutes beforehand, stepped up to the standing ball before whipping in a lovely cross that sailed all the way past Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher. Considering the distance the ball travelled, it was an impressive goal but the Reds keeper will be kicking himself for not doing better.