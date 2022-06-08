West Ham to offload player in pursuit of Jesse Lingard

West Ham are said to be considering offers for attacker Said Benrahma.

The Algerian winger joined West Ham permanently from Brentford in 2021 for a fee of £21m following a previous loan spell with the Hammers.

However, his two seasons with the Irons have lacked consistency, with the 26-year-old only managing to directly contribute to 17 goals across all competitions.

West Ham boss David Moyes is eager to build his side into a team capable of challenging the top six and feels Benrahma lacks the consistency to positively affect games regularly enough to help achieve this.

According to The Guardian, Moyes believes that Jesse Lingard could have a more significant impact on his team and is, therefore, willing to consider offers for Benrahma this summer.

Lingard enjoyed a brilliant six-month loan spell in London during the 2020-21 season – scoring nine goals and assisting another six – helping to secure the team’s sixth-place position in the Premier League.

Lingard’s success at the London Stadium earned him an England recall with the attacking midfielder’s time in the country’s capital by far his happiest spell for many seasons.